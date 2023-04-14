The Marvels trailer drowns in dislikes on YouTube

HQ

It's an uphill battle for Disney's and Marvel's latest trailer for the upcoming superhero movie The Marvels, which is scheduled to premiere this winter. The video, which was published just two days ago, has been drowned in dislikes and toxic comments despite the studio claiming that test screenings for the movie have been brilliant. At the time of writing, the trailer has 399,000 dislikes against 413,000 likes, which percentage-wise makes Marvel's teaser the most disliked in MCU history.

We can compare the numbers with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 whose 764,000 likes and 17,000 dislikes are much healthier numbers. In fact, not even the otherwise heavily criticized She-Hulk had it this bad, a series whose trailer drew 786,000 likes and 553,000 dislikes.

If you look at Marvel's other official channels for Spanish-speaking countries, Latin America and Indonesia, the statistics are even worse. So it's clear that something is not right here and fans seem to be really upset about what has been presented.

What did you think of the trailer and why do you think it received so much hate?