The Marvels trailer and poster has arrived

While we have to wait until November 10, 2023 to see The Marvels in cinemas, Disney and Marvel Studios has now released the full trailer for the film, teasing that it will be taking viewers on a journey that is higher, further, and faster than the first film.

The trailer sees Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau all teaming up and caught in a peculiar situation that sees the three heroes switching places anytime one uses their powers.

In the trailer we also get a heavy dose of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and thankfully another blast of Gus the alien cat. Needless to say, it looks like we're in store for another cosmic romp in this Captain Marvel follow-up.

Check out the trailer and new poster below.