The Marvels star tells people to give it a 'fair shot'

HQ

It's no secret that the MCU isn't creating box office magic like it used to, and the latest example of that is The Marvels. Pulling in just over $200 million on a $274 million budget makes for a certified flop, and now one of its stars has spoken out about the reaction to the movie.

Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau, told People that fans should "give it a fair shot." Parris also stated that she would have liked to have been part of the press run ahead of the movie's release.

"I haven't actually done a full press run where I get to engage one-on-one, in person, face-to-face with fans," she said. "I wanted to be a part of that and feel that."

It's unlikely that Parris would have been able to sway a large chunk of the prospective audience, as many had decided they hated The Marvels before even going to see the movie, something else which she highlights.

"I think there was a lot of talk, and people hadn't seen it. So that's frustrating, when people comment on things they haven't actually experienced. There's a lot of people who put a lot of their time, spirit and talent into bringing this forward...If you don't like the first 10, 15 minutes, fair enough. Your time is precious. But we make these films so that it can be an escape from your real world in a moment for levity and joy and fantasticalness."

"You do not have to like something, but give it a chance by actually seeing it and forming your own opinion," she continued. "And if you did, then that's fair. That's how you feel, and I cannot take that from you."

What do you think of Parris' thoughts?