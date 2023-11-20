Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Marvels

The Marvels star Iman Vellani doesn't care about the box office

"I don't want to focus on something that's not even in my control, because what's the point?"

HQ

The Marvels is the latest release and latest flop for the MCU. This year, it has felt both in the critical and public spheres that Marvel simply doesn't hold as much sway over audiences anymore. The latest example of this is The Marvels, which has drawn in $161 million globally at the time of writing.

While executives are scrambling to see if they can make some more money from this movie, one of its stars isn't too bothered about how much cash The Marvels makes. Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Iman Vellani spoke about how those concerns are above her paygrade.

"I don't want to focus on something that's not even in my control, because what's the point?" she said. "That's for Bob Iger. [The box office] has nothing to do with me, I'm happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film. It's genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that's all we can ask for with these films. It has superheroes, it take place in space, it's not that deep and it's about teamwork and sisterhood. It's a fun movie, and I'm just so happy that I can share it with people."

It's quite refreshing to see a star speak so openly about the disconnect between what actors care about and what the suits are concerned with. Vellani will have likely been paid a grand sum no matter how much the movie makes, and unless she's pulled a Margot Robbie and based her pay on the box office cash, we're sure she'll be alright.

The Marvels

