The Marvel's Spider-Man franchise has generated almost $4 billion in revenue for Sony

When you hear that a game cost $300 million to make, a game that wasn't even as big as some of the titans that we see in the RPG space, for example, it's easy to jump to the conclusion that video games are too big and too expensive. While there are conversations to be had here without a doubt, when looking at the revenue that video games can rake in, the cost soon becomes less of a talking point.

For this instance, we're talking about Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and how the sequel was claimed to be quite a pricey undertaking for Sony Interactive Entertainment and Insomniac. However, it seems like the production costs are simply minor to the revenue that the series as a whole has generated, as the former Global Group Marketing Manager for PlayStation, Kevin Kimball, has mentioned on LinkedIn that the series has accounted for $3.8 billion in revenue. Yep, billion with a B.

Specifically, Kimball states: "Notably, I led the marketing efforts for Marvel's Spider-Man, achieving a 971% sales surge in its first year, selling over 20M units globally and generating $3.8B in revenue."

Needless to say, it seems like Sony and Marvel won't be slowing down with how many of these Spider-Man projects it cranks out, especially if they continue to generate as much revenue as this claims.