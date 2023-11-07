Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Marvels

The Marvels prepares us for changes in final trailer

And draws comparisons between its villain and Thanos.

HQ

Most of the footage we've seen from The Marvels so far has been humorous, but that doesn't mean we'll just be laughing when the movie premieres on Friday.

Disney and Marvel have released the final trailer for The Marvels, and it tries to make the movie seem a lot more serious than the teasers, first trailer and a certain post-credit scene indicated. It even draws comparisons between Dar-Benn (this movie's villain) and Thanos, so it's rather appropriate that we're told to "be there for the moment that changes everything".

Do you think The Marvels will be a great MCU addition or another disappointment?

HQ
The Marvels

