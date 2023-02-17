The Marvels poster sets November premiere date

Disney and Marvel had to change a few thing around last year, so The Marvels has been pushed back several times. Most of you probably thought we wouldn't hear much more about the marvelous trio until Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had been enjoying the spotlight for itself a few days or weeks, but that's not the case.

We've just gotten the first real poster for The Marvels, and it doesn't just show off the extremely powerful women. It also reveals that the movie has been delayed again, this time to November 10.