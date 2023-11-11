Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
The Marvels

The Marvels is set to have the worst domestic box office opening for the MCU

It's looking to generate $47 million to $52 million in its first weekend.

HQ

The Marvels is off to a pretty rocky start at the US box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel Studios film generated $21.5 million on Friday and is expected to gross between $47 and $52 million in its opening weekend. This would make for the worst opening for any film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Alongside its poor opening at the box office, the film has also received lukewarm reviews from fans and critics. At the time of writing, it currently holds a score of 6.1/10 on IMDb and it has just scraped a fresh rating of 62% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Have you seen The Marvels yet?

The Marvels

