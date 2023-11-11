The Marvels is set to have the worst domestic box office opening for the MCU

HQ

The Marvels is off to a pretty rocky start at the US box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel Studios film generated $21.5 million on Friday and is expected to gross between $47 and $52 million in its opening weekend. This would make for the worst opening for any film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Alongside its poor opening at the box office, the film has also received lukewarm reviews from fans and critics. At the time of writing, it currently holds a score of 6.1/10 on IMDb and it has just scraped a fresh rating of 62% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Have you seen The Marvels yet?