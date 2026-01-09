The Marvels director would be interested in taking a crack at live-action Invincible

HQ

Considering that Prime Video still has a long way to go before wrapping up its animated adaptation of Invincible, and adding to this the fact that the streamer has a live-action superhero universe in The Boys, it does seem rather unlikely that Invincible will get the live-action treatment in any way, shape, or form at least in the foreseeable future.

But if Invincible was to be selected for the live-action treatment, who should helm such a project? One person who seems keen on giving the idea a spin is The Marvels' director Nia DaCosta, who recently mentioned in a Q&A on Sony Pictures' Reddit account that it's something she's like to take a crack at.

"I would LOVE to direct a live action film version of Robert Kirkman's Invincible. The comic and cartoon are amazing. I know exactly how I'd want to translate that world, and that amazing father/son relationship, to screen. I also just love the idea of making something in a superhero world that has some real grit and viscera - and sex!"

For the immediate future, DaCosta will be back in cinemas with 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, and beyond this the filmmaker has been working on a project known as Southern Bastards. After these two however, she does seem to be more freely accessible, so maybe she'll be snapped up to begin laying the foundation for an eventual Invincible live-action world? Again, the likelihood is low, but How to Train Your Dragon did get a remake only around five years after the animated films ended, so who knows...

As for Invincible, Season 4 of the animated series will be back on Prime Video in March 2026.