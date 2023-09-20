The Marvels' director says the movie is a 'Kevin Feige production'

HQ

Nia DaCosta, the director of the upcoming The Marvels, has opened up about what it's like working on an MCU project. Specifically, she's referred to the movie she's worked on as "a Kevin Feige production."

Speaking with Vanity Fair, DaCosta said: "[The Marvels] is a Kevin Feige production, it's his movie. So I think you live in that reality, but I tried to go in with the knowledge that some of you is going to take a back seat."

This doesn't appear to be said in a back-handed way, more that DaCosta is being realistic about how much of a director's influence actually gets to make it into a product that needs to feel similar throughout. Earlier on in the interview, she claims she asked friends who'd worked on Marvel projects before what the experience was like, and they informed her that was not the case.

