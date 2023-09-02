The Marvels could be quite a short film, for Marvel standards

HQ

While we're still months away from The Marvels opening in cinemas around the world, a leaker has predicted the length of multiple Disney projects in the past, as Cryptic HD, has taken to X to share an update on just how long the movie is claimed to be.

We're told that The Marvels is shaping up to be a rather short film, for Marvel standards, as it's claimed to be 1 hour and 38 minutes long (credits included, and 1 hour and 33 minutes without credits).

For reference, the current shortest MCU project is The Incredible Hulk, which clocks in at 1 hour and 52 minutes, with Thor: The Dark World at the same duration. Due to this rather short length, we'll just have to wait and see whether Cryptic HD is correct and if The Marvels is set to be the tightest MCU film yet, by almost 15 minutes. However, since the leaker has managed to nail the durations of both The Mandalorian Season 3 and Ahsoka recently, there may be some truth to this one too.