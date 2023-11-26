The Marvels breaks another negative box office record for the MCU

HQ

As many likely predicted, The Marvels isn't exactly setting the world on fire in its third week. The troubled film is now on track to finish 6th place at the US box office, which will make it the fastest film in the MCU to drop out of the top five. The previous record holders were The Incredible Hulk, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Captain America: The First Avenger, which all took four weeks to achieve the same result.

The Marvels is expected to pull in $8.8 million by the end of the weekend, which would place it behind Thanksgiving, Trolls Band Together, Wish, Napoleon, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

This is the third negative box office record that The Marvels has now broken for the MCU in the US. It had the lowest opening for the franchise, with it grossing $47 million and last week, it also had the largest second week drop, with its gross falling by 78%.

Thanks, Screen Rant.