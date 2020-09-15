The Marvel's Avengers studio is already working on its next project

You're watching Advertisements

Marvel's Avengers only recently launched, but it seems like the developers are already in full swing with another project, which does not seem to be a sequel. We know this thanks to a series of job listings, where we can learn that one of the roles the studio is looking for is a Lead Environment Artist which is described to be a "part of a new, original AAA game being built in our Redwood City studio."

And since it is an original AAA title, it pretty much rules anything Marvel out. It'll probably be a couple of years before we get any sign of life, but it is still nice to see that new things are happening over there. It's also worth pointing out that the studio will continue supporting Marvel's Avengers with DLC for quite some time.

