The Marvels and Star Trek: Discovery actor Kenneth Mitchell has passed away, aged 49

Kenneth Mitchell, who is best known for his roles in The Marvels and Star Trek: Discovery, has passed away, aged 49.

A statement shared on his Instagram page reads: "For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment".

Mitchell revealed in an interview with People in 2020 that he had been suffering with ALS since 2018 and had to use a wheelchair since 2019.

"I think it, over time, became the theme of us accepting this with grace," he said. "Trying to see the beauty in it, in a way. I'll never forget, one of my 'Star Trek' co-stars told me, because they had dealt with some trying times with illnesses and stuff, and I remember them communicating to me, saying, 'You have a choice. You can look at this in many different ways, but maybe try to look at this like a gift where you get to experience life in a way that most people don't".

Our thoughts go out to Kenneth's surviving family.

