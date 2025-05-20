The marvellous soundtrack from Kid Icarus has been added to Nintendo Music

HQ

As you've probably already noticed, if you're one of the many people who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online and have checked out the accompanying music service app Nintendo Music, Nintendo is adding to its lineup at a breakneck pace.

Now the soundtrack from yet another game has been added. This time, it's a real highlight (and one of yours truly's absolute favorites) that is highlighted, namely the classic NES silver cartridge Kid Icarus from 1986. The series has been one of the least used and there are only three titles, the most recent being Kid Icarus: Uprising from 2012. Nowadays, the main character Pit is mostly known as a fighter in the Smash Bros. series.

The soundtrack contains a total of 13 songs, most of which can be considered real bangers. The playing time is 13 minutes, and the track list can be found below.