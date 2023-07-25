The Marshall Major IV promises over 80 hours of wireless playtime

HQ

If you've been in the hunt for a new pair of headphones, we might just have the solution for you. As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on the Marshall Major IV, an audio device that boasts the iconic name and promises iconic sound.

These headphones are said to support 80+ hours of wireless playtime, all while featuring a new ergonomic design that intends to be more comfortable. They also come with custom-tuned dynamic drivers to deliver on a wide slate of audio profiles.

Catch the Quick Look below for an insight into the Marshall Major IV from our very own Magnus.