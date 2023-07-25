Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Marshall Major IV promises over 80 hours of wireless playtime

We've got our hands on the headphones as part of the latest episode of Quick Look.

If you've been in the hunt for a new pair of headphones, we might just have the solution for you. As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on the Marshall Major IV, an audio device that boasts the iconic name and promises iconic sound.

These headphones are said to support 80+ hours of wireless playtime, all while featuring a new ergonomic design that intends to be more comfortable. They also come with custom-tuned dynamic drivers to deliver on a wide slate of audio profiles.

Catch the Quick Look below for an insight into the Marshall Major IV from our very own Magnus.

