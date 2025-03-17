The Márquez brothers continue to rule the MotoGP championship: the competitions turns into sibling rivalry

HQ

Two races into the MotoGP season, and it is starting to feel like a family matter: the Márquez brothers, Marc and Álex, are dominating the motorcycling competition with little pressure from the other top riders. Francesco Bagnaia, who won two MotoGP titles in a row, ended up fourth in the Argentinian GP, while Jorge Martín, last year's champion, is still missing due to an accident.

Meanwhile, the top two places were repeated from the first race: Marc Márquez first, and Álex Márquez second. Two weeks ago, it was stunning that two brothers topped the podium for the first time in a motorcycling competition. Now, it's starting to feel as business as usual, with Marc saying after the race that his youngers brother is the main opponent for the title, and Bagnaia admitting the superiority of the seven-time World Champion Marc by saying that he could have easily surpassed them all for 5 seconds.

To add a bit of context, Marc Márquez (1993) is to MotoGP like Lewis Hamilton was to Formula 1: dominant, almost untouchable for many years, but relegated in the past few years by new and younger drivers. Marc won the MotoGP title seven times from 2013 to 2019, but he seems to be back and stronger than ever. Meanwhile, his younger brother Álex (1996), while not as successful (has won two World titles but for Moto3 and Moto2) is now, in the words of Marc, the main candidate for the title.

Marc, for Ducati Lenovo, winner of the two races as well as the two sprints, has 74 points, stretching his distances from Álex from Gresini (58) and followed by Bagnaia (43) and Franco Morbidelli, who took the bronze in Argentina last weekend. Next GP will be in two weeks, March 30, in Austin, Texas.