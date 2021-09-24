The Mario movie is coming in 2022

HQ

During the Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto made a quick appearance to let fans know how production of the Mario movie is going, revealing not only a release date but also various cast announcements.

The movie, which is being made by Illumination (the team behind Despicable Me), will land around Holiday 2022, specifically on December 22, 2022 for those in North America. And as for who will be voicing your favourite characters, they range from:



Mario - Chris Pratt



Princess Peach - Anya Taylor-Joy



Luigi - Charlie Day



Bowser - Jack Black



Toad - Keegan-Michael Key



Donkey Kong - Seth Rogen



Kamek - Kevin Michael Richardson



Cranky Kong - Fred Armisen



Spike - Sebastian Maniscalo



With Nintendo alumni Charles Martinet also set to appear in various cameo roles.

We're told that we'll have to wait until a later date for a trailer, other casting announcements, and for more information on exact launch dates outside of North America.