The Mario & Luigi franchise isn't done just yet

When news hit about the closure of the AlphaDream, the developer behind Mario & Luigi, it left fans wondering if that was the end for games like Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam and Mario & Luigi: Dream Team. It is never nice seeing a company have to close due to a lack of revenue, but for a company so well known that had been around for almost two decades, it left a lot of questions around the games that many fans have come to love.

Thankfully, all may not be lost, as spotted last week by LetsGoDigital (via Eurogamer), Nintendo of America has filed a brand new trademark for Mario & Luigi in Argentina.

Now, this doesn't guarantee that the studio will be releasing a new game, this could just be Nintendo's way of keeping their IP protected, but with it coming so soon after the closure of AlphaDream there's every chance that a new game could be on the cards at a new studio. We await more news with interest.