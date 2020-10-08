The map of Hyrule, progression and more shown in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

You're watching Advertisements

After a comprehensive introduction to Pikmin 3 Deluxe, the Nintendo Treehouse: Live | October 2020 show broadcast today moved on to a section dedicated to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. The Zelda musou, which acts as a prequel 100 years before Breath of the Wild, and thus tells the events leading to The Great Calamity, has gained greater interest among fans thanks to its canonical narrative, and therefore today's Western show was kind of anticipated.

The demonstration started with Urbosa, Zelda, Link, and a Gerudo Captain defending the area from the attack of the Yiga Clan and its Yiga Blademaster as the mission's boss, thus confirming the appearance of the annoying enemies. The heroes take turns to attack, and the live gameplay showed how powerful Urbosa can be when she fills her own lightning gauge to then unleash a shocking special attack. But princess Zelda doesn't lag behind, as she combines mid-range rune attacks with the Sheikah Stone. If this is enough to defeat the Molduga sand monster, we don't know yet...

You're watching Advertisements

Besides the combat gameplay, the main novelty today has been learning about the game's progression and menu system outside of the battlefield. To select main and side missions, players will use the very same Map of Hyrule they combed for hundreds of hours in Breath of the Wild, although without the never-ending treks, as it'll basically act as a tasks and errands selector.

In terms of those tasks, BotW users will also feel at home seeing that they'll have to fuse weapons to enhance them, cook recipes, collect materials, or wear different types of clothes and costumes for different effects. Of course, as confirmed today, they'll also have to find hidden Koroks.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on November 20.