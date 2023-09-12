Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo author charges on Twitter against the studio

Nacho Rodriguez singles out Gammera Nest for breaching the conditions for the development of the game and accuses it of launching the game without his permission.

Although the launch of a video game must be one of the most exciting moments in the life (both professional and personal) of its author, today we have to echo a sad situation that has transcended today in the indie scene in Spain. Nacho Rodríguez, author and animator of the point and click adventure The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, has taken to Twitter / X to issue a statement about Gammera Nest studio's unilateral decision to release the game without his permission. You can read his full statement below.

Gamereactor has contacted Gammera Nest, which has been embroiled in various controversies over the past few years, to complete this piece with its stance on the facts it describes, so we will update this piece in the coming hours if we get a response.

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo

