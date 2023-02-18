Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Smite

The Manticore King will be Smite's next God

It'll be arriving next week and we have a cinematic trailer to tease the character.

HQ

It was only recently that Smite received its latest God, Surtr, the Fire Giant, but despite that being the case, Hi-Rez and Titan Forge has announced the next character that will be joining the incredibly deep and growing roster.

Fitting the bill of the ongoing Season of Monsters, the next character that will be joining the cast will be Mantichoras, the Manticore King. As for what role this character will be, the character will be a Hunter.

Set to arrive in the game next week, on February 21, 2023, the developer has also shared a teaser trailer giving a first look at the freaky and rather terrifying character.

HQ
Smite

