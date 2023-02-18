The Manticore King will be Smite's next God

HQ

It was only recently that Smite received its latest God, Surtr, the Fire Giant, but despite that being the case, Hi-Rez and Titan Forge has announced the next character that will be joining the incredibly deep and growing roster.

Fitting the bill of the ongoing Season of Monsters, the next character that will be joining the cast will be Mantichoras, the Manticore King. As for what role this character will be, the character will be a Hunter.

Set to arrive in the game next week, on February 21, 2023, the developer has also shared a teaser trailer giving a first look at the freaky and rather terrifying character.