The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian's pirates now have their own Lego set

The faction was introduced in the new season of the show and now they have been immortalised in a blocky form.

Those who caught the first episode of the new season of The Mandalorian last week will be familiar with the new pirate faction that Pedro Pascal's leading character acquainted himself with.

Well, now that the second episode has also debuted for the new season, Lego has announced that it will be immortalising the pirate faction in blocky form, and has now lifted the curtain on a new set called the Pirate Snub Fighter.

Unfortunately, you don't get a Mando or Grogu minifigure with this set, but you can add two space pirates to your collection as part of this 285-piece product.

While the set is available to order now, it will ship from May 1 all for the price of £29.99 / €34.99.

The Mandalorian

