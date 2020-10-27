The Mandalorian Xbox controller announced

You're watching Advertisements

With just a few days to go until the second season of The Mandalorian starts, Microsoft has now announced a controller based on the popular series. It has a wear-and-tear design with a smooth metallic silver finish and has both the Mandalorian emblem as well as a Mudhorn on the front. If you flip the controller over, you'll find a wanted poster for Baby Yoda.

The controller can be pre-ordered from the Microsoft Store, so far it can only be bought bundled with an Xbox Pro Charging Stand Set and has a placeholder release date. The controller works with both Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It also supports PC and has Bluetooth so it can be used for Android.

Hopefully, it will also be sold separately and launches soon as we really, really need this one. What do you think of this controller?