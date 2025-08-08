The Mandalorian star Gina Carano settles lawsuit with Disney

HQ

Ahead of a trial in September, actress and ex-MMA fighter Gina Carano appears to have won a knock-out against Disney. Following her firing from The Mandalorian in 2021 over political tweets Carano made, in which she critiqued the trans community and compared being a conservative to being persecuted by Germany in the 1940s, the actress decided to take Disney to court over what she claimed was an unfair release.

Before the court battle could even commence, Disney appears to have waved the white flag. As reported by Deadline, the Mouse has flipped its take on the matter, and has come to a settlement with Carano. Details of the settlement haven't yet been revealed, and so we don't know if Carano is getting the millions she demanded in her court filing, or her Mandalorian role back, but it appears that Disney is open to a working relationship in the future.

"The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies," reads a statement from Disney. "Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect. With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future."

Since Donald Trump returned to the presidency in January of this year, there has been a clear shift in how large media companies are reacting to political and "woke" content. Carano's views were heavily disavowed by the company just years ago, but now she is back in the picture with all forgiven. On a purely speculative note, while she may be able to return to Disney projects in the future, we doubt she'll be heading to The Mandalorian set anytime soon, as star Pedro Pascal is a noted supporter of the trans community, and doesn't seem to be taking Hollywood's larger "forget and forgive" approach.