The Mandalorian Season 4 depends on the success of the film The Mandalorian & Grogu

We were all very excited when Disney and Lucasfilm announced that The Mandalorian would be made into a movie, but it also left a nagging question hanging in the air: what then happened to the fourth season of the series?

As many of you will recall, the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian culminated with Din Djarin and Grogu settling down on their farm after finally defeating the Moff Gideon and helping to reclaim Mandalore from the Empire's clutches for the Mandalorians commanded by Bo-Katan. Mando had offered himself to the New Republic government to maintain order in the Outer Rim, and it is an unknown how the pair would move into a new plot, but it seems that both the events of Ahsoka's first season and last year's Hollywood strikes have altered plans slightly.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it seems that the fourth season of The Mandalorian had scripts ready to go into production, but with writer and actor hiatuses, plans changed, and the idea morphed into The Mandalorian and Grogu movie. That doesn't necessarily mean that we won't get a fourth batch of episodes on Disney+, but it does mean that it will be more dependent on the numbers the film does at the box office.

The Mandalorian and Grogu will be directed by Jon Favreau and the script is currently being written by Favreau himself with Dave Filoni, so we can expect more Star Wars quality on paper.

Would you prefer a fourth season of The Mandalorian, or do you think a movie would be a better way to evolve the story?