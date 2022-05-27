The Mandalorian Season 3 to arrive next year

HQ

As part of the first day of the Star Wars Celebration, Disney has officially set a date for when Pedro Pascal's iconic bounty hunter will be returning to the streaming service Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian has been given a release window, and as for when exactly that is, February 2023 is the period to keep an eye out for.

We don't have a trailer yet, but during the release window announcement, it was mentioned that the series will see Katee Sackhoff returning as fellow Mandalorian, Bo-Katan Kryze, to pick up where the character left off during the events of the second season.

Then, if all of that wasn't enough to look forward to, Rosario Dawson also delivered a quick message from the set of the spinoff series Ashoka, to let fans know that the show will be coming after The Mandalorian Season 3, and later in 2023.