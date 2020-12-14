The Mandalorian: Season 3 is the Xmas gift of 2021

You're watching Advertisements

The excellent second season of The Mandalorian on Disney+ is about to wrap up with the last episode on Friday, and we expect a huge cliff-hanger. So when will there be more of this goodness?

This was recently confirmed during the Disney Investor Day presentation, where Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy announced that it starts airing on Christmas Day 2021. Now that's a great Xmas gift, wouldn't you say? Unfortunately, it also means that it a little more than one year away and that we won't get to see most of Season 3 until early 2022, but we're still happy there'll be more, of course.

And as you might know, there will be plenty of more Star Wars regardless on Disney+ with series based on Ahsoka Tano, Lando Calrissian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rangers of the New Republic and Rogue One - so it does not seem like we'll be starved on the galaxy George Lucas created in the late 70s.