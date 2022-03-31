Cookies

The Mandalorian Season 3 has wrapped filming

We're awaiting a release window still, however.

While we still don't have any release window for the third season of The Mandalorian, it looks likely that it might start streaming late this year. The reason we believe this is that it has now wrapped filming. This was confirmed by Carl Weathers on Twitter, who both is a confirmed director of the third season and also plays the character Greef Karga.

The Mandalorian Season 2 had a spectacular ending that has Star Wars fans raving. While we won't spoil the fun for you, let's just say that chances are really, really good that Season 3 will deliver some interesting storylines.

The Mandalorian Season 3 has wrapped filming

