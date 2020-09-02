Cookies

The Mandalorian Season 2 airs on Disney+ at the end of October

Neither rain nor Covid-19 has stopped Baby Yoda and company from getting their premiere date.

It's been seven long months since Disney announced that the second season of The Mandalorian would make its way to Disney+ sometime in October, so I wouldn't blame you if you feared Covid-19 had changed those plans. Fortunately, that's not the case.

Disney has announced that The Mandalorian's second season will debut on Disney+ October 30. That is all. I have spoken.

