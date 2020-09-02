The Mandalorian Season 2 airs on Disney+ at the end of October

Dansk
It's been seven long months since Disney announced that the second season of The Mandalorian would make its way to Disney+ sometime in October, so I wouldn't blame you if you feared Covid-19 had changed those plans. Fortunately, that's not the case.
Disney has announced that The Mandalorian's second season will debut on Disney+ October 30. That is all. I have spoken.
