The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ in September, kind of...

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The exact date for The Mandalorian & Grogu's arrival on Disney+ has yet to be confirmed, but we do know when the Beskar-clad bounty hunter will be back on the streaming platform for an all-new adventure.

An "all-new special" known as Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian has been revealed, with this being a smaller-scale fresh story revolving around the talented bounty hunter and seemingly being based on an earlier part of his story with Grogu at his side.

The exact synopsis for the special has yet to be revealed, but the teaser image shows Grogu in his original 'baby carrier' device, so perhaps this will be a re-telling of one of the earlier seasons of The Mandalorian series.

As for the premiere date of the special, this is slated for September 2, which by this point, The Mandalorian & Grogu may have landed on Disney+ or could be right on the horizon, as we often only have to wait a few months before a film lands on a streamer following its theatrical arrival.

Are you excited for more Mandalorian?