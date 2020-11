You're watching Advertisements

Mojang has now announced a new collaboration for Minecraft. This time, it is joining forces with Star Wars, as plenty of stuff from the main series and the Mandalorian is coming to the game.

It's literally plenty of everything, from skins to UI changes as well as the licensed soundtrack and a new stage that lets us visit iconic locations in a more... blocky imagining. Check out the trailer below, and all this should now be available to download.