The Mandalorian & Grogu to start filming this summer

Rather than giving us a fourth season of The Mandalorian, we'll instead be getting a feature film focusing on the bounty hunter and the baby Yoda. It's expected to launch sometime in 2026, but filming could begin pretty shortly.

According to Collider, the film will start production in June, though this is subject to change. Pedro Pascal's busy schedule could play an important factor here, as he's also starring in The Last of Us Season 2 in 2025, and will reportedly have a role as Reed Richards in the MCU's Fantastic Four.

There is going to be another season of The Mandalorian somewhere down the road, but at the moment it seems Disney is putting all its weight behind this feature film.

Will you be seated for The Mandalorian & Grogu?