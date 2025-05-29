The Mandalorian & Grogu could decide the future of TV

HQ

It's been two years since the third season of Mandalorian ended, and many of us have been hoping for a sequel ever since. But whether or not it will become a reality remains to be seen. Because if we are to believe therumours now circulating, the future of the series depends entirely on the success of the upcoming Mandalorian & Grogu film.

"There won't be a Season 4 of The Mandalorian, but if the movie succeeds, a sequel will be made. However, if it flops, it will serve as the final chapter for Mando"

A fourth season was initially planned but the strike in Hollywood delayed work, and during the same period Disney also had to reassess its future. With a greater focus on cinema and less investment in streaming.