The Mandalorian & Grogu could be Disney's most cost-efficient Star Wars movie yet

Disney and Lucasfilm don't seem quite as willing to open their walled as wide as they used to, and the new Star Wars film The Mandalorian & Grogu appears to be following a much stricter budget. In fact, it looks set to be the cheapest film in the franchise ever, at least under Disney's ownership.

According to information from the California Film Commission, the production budget is $166.4 million. Which is significantly less compared to previous movies, with The Force Awakens costing $245 million and The Last Jedi a whopping $317 million. Even Solo: A Star Wars Story, which was plagued by extensive reshoots, ran up to $275 million and became Lucasfilm's first clear misstep.

To put it all in perspective, here is a list of all the major Star Wars films and what they cost to produce:



Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977): $11 million



Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980): $18 million



Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983): $32.5 million



Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999): $115 million



Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002): $115 million



Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005): $113 million



Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015): $245 million



Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016): $200 million



Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017): $317 million



Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018): $275 million



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019): $275 million



The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026): $166.4 million



The contrast is striking when looking back. When Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope premiered in 1977, the budget was a modest $11 million - and the film later grossed unimaginable sums globally. During both the original and prequel trilogies, costs increased, but profitability kept pace. It was only under Disney that the balance began to shift.

Even the TV ventures have been almost unreasonably expensive. The Acolyte is said to have cost over $230 million, while two seasons of Andor are said to have exceeded $645 million in total. But perhaps Disney and Lucasfilm have now learned from their mistakes. The fact that The Mandalorian & Grogu landed at $166.4 million is a clear signal of a change of course.