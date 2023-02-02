The Mandalorian gets a Season 3 movie poster

HQ

The Mandalorian returns with its third season on March 1, when the first episode (or perhaps even 'episodes', as Disney+ often releases more than one at the premiere) airs and we once again get to feast on some of the best Star Wars has to offer at the moment.

Presumably we can expect the hype engines to be cranked up considerably during February, and one sign of that is that yesterday we received a new movie poster. It's classically designed and really feels like Star Wars, and features Grogu, Darksaber and Mando himself - which is pretty much exactly what we want from the series.

Check it out below.