The Mandalorian game you'll never get to play

HQ

A UI Technical Designer working at DICE who calls himself Gav on Twitter has created a mock-up version of The Mandalorian as part of a video game. He has both an early concept with changeable armour, cities you'll get to visit, an animated title screen and a photo mode.

We have to say it looks great, and we would really like to play this one. Just imagine the battle opportunities a versatile character like this or the potential space dogfighting with his modified Naboo N-1 Starfighter... Kind of mouth-watering, don't you think?

But as we said earlier, it's just a one man mock-up. Although a very good one. Check out the screens below and feel sad about the fact that we'll never get to play this game.