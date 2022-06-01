The Mandalorian creators have already decided how the show will end

HQ

The third season of The Mandalorian is currently under production and will premiere in February 2023, and it has already been decided that a fourth season is coming as well. While we don't know how many seasons the show will have in the end, it seems like the ending has already been largely decided by the showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

When the former was asked by Collider if he knows how the show will end eventually, he replied:

"I think Dave and I talked about this a lot. And, it's interesting how things evolve and change in small ways, but we all know where everything's going to end because of when the time period ends. We know that the First Order is going to appear. So, there are things on the horizon that we know, but that's 25 years in the future. Within that, we also know storylines that are going to unfold within the characters that we're either inheriting or developing. So, I would say that there is a lot of preparation done in broad strokes with how do these storylines that we've established culminate, but we're doing that within the confines and parameters of what's pre-existing in canon"

Do you have any theories of what will happen to Din Djarin and Grogu?