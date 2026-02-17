The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer is finally here

HQ

Feeling up for some brand new space adventures set in a galaxy far, far away? The first real trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu is finally here, giving us an exciting sneak peek at what awaits when the hit TV-show finally arrives in cinemas in a few months.

In the trailer, which you can check out below, you'll see everything from large-scale action sequences to more playful moments with Grogu, and the vibe is spot on. Definitely better than the Super Bowl preview we got a while back - filled to the brim with energy, nostalgia, and charm all at once. The film, directed by Jon Favreau, will be the first since Rise of the Skywalker, and the premiere is set for May 22.

What do you think of the trailer? Does it feel promising?