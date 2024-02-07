The Mandalorian actor Gina Carano is suing Disney for discrimination and wrongful termination

HQ

Gina Carano, the ex-MMA fighter-turned actress, seemed to be doing pretty well for herself. She had major roles in The Mandalorian and the first Deadpool movie, and yet everything came crashing down when she voiced right-wing opinions on social media.

Carano took issue with Black Lives Matter, pronouns, mandated mask wearing enforced in 2020, and more, eventually claiming to be a victim in one of her final tweets which read as follows:

"Most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Naxi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

Now she is suing Disney for wrongful termination and discrimination, claiming she was dehumanized and that her words were constantly twisted after she failed to conform with the views that Disney and Lucasfilm wanted her to have.

She claims that similar views were ignored for her male co-stars, and that she was told she would have to make a public apology in order to continue working. The lawsuit is going to be funded by Elon Musk, who promised to back any legal issue where free speech is threatened. X's head of business operations Joe Benarroch said the following in a statement:

"As a sign of X Corp's commitment to free speech, we're proud to provide financial support for Gina Carano's lawsuit, empowering her to seek vindication of her free speech rights on X and the ability to work without bullying, harassment, or discrimination."

