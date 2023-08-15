The man who inspired by The Blind Side is suing his 'adopted' family

HQ

Michael Oher, the man whose story inspired the 2009 Oscar-winning movie The Blind Side, is suing the family that supposedly adopted him, alleging that they concocted a lie to enrich themselves at his expense.

Oher claims that he has not seen any money from the film, which grossed over $300 million at the box office. Instead, the Tuhoys got a deal where only they and their birth children were paid in royalties for the movie.

"The lie of Michael's adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher," says the legal filing. "Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys."

"We're devastated," said Sean Tuhoy in a response. "It's upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we're going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16."

