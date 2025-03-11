The magnificent Ori series has now sold over 15 million copies

HQ

It has now been half a decade since a new game in the Ori series was released, when Ori and the Will of the Wisps launched in 2020 on PC and Xbox One (and later on Switch and Xbox Series S/X).

The highly acclaimed Metroidvania series has been consistently loved by media and gamers alike, and despite the games being available to enjoy via Game Pass, sales have been very good. Now Moon Studios boss Thomas Mahler reveals that the series has passed a truly impressive milestone of 15 million copies sold since Ori and the Blind Forest premiered in 2015:

"The Ori series has now sold more than 15 Million copies. Not too shabby for a Metroidvania and a genre we were told is dead when we started to work on it! 👍😂 So thank you to everyone who supported us so far - MUCH LOVE! ❤️"

Currently, Moon Studios is working on No Rest for the Wicked, which is out now in Early Access. Recently, however, Mahler has opened up about a return to the Ori series.