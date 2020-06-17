The Madden NFL 21 reveal trailer is here

EA made the right decision when it decided to delay Madden NFL 21 ten days ago, that's when it decided not to post the Madden NFL 21 trailer to respect the demonstration following the wake of the Minnesota police force's killing of George Floyd. But now it has finally been posted and it sure looks like Madden alright.

We can look forward to a "new Skill Stick ball-carrier system" and also "more open-field realism with tackle improvements". Finally, EA also reveals that we will be able to control the celebrations ourselves this time.

Madden NFL 21 will release on August 25 for Playstation 4 and Xbox One. We also know it is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at a later date. You will be able to upgrade your version to next-generation formats for free, but only for a limited time. EA has also chosen not to support Smart Delivery, which we told you about earlier today.