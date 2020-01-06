Cookies

The MacBook Pro 16 gets a Quick Look

We have a very special episode of our hardware series, looking at the very impressive MacBook from Apple.

Our Quick Look series has examined plenty of PCs and laptops, but this episode below is a special one to add to the catalog, as we're looking at the MacBook Pro 16, a device that Magnus has been very impressed with.

If you want to hear why it's worth paying attention to this machine, then take a look down below, as it's the result of Apple listening to feedback, which may bode well for the future of Apple products as well.

Has this caught your interest?

