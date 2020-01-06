The MacBook Pro 16 gets a Quick Look

Dansk
Our Quick Look series has examined plenty of PCs and laptops, but this episode below is a special one to add to the catalog, as we're looking at the MacBook Pro 16, a device that Magnus has been very impressed with.
If you want to hear why it's worth paying attention to this machine, then take a look down below, as it's the result of Apple listening to feedback, which may bode well for the future of Apple products as well.
Has this caught your interest?
