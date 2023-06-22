The MacBook Air 15 gives us a bigger screen without making us spend a lot more money

HQ

If you wanted a bigger screen for your MacBook, you'd likely have to spend the thousands of dollars that's required to get yourself a MacBook Pro 16. That is no longer the case, though, as now we have the MacBook Air 15.

With the same keyboard, build quality, and other aspects as a MacBook Air 13, you may be wondering what the differences are between the two gadgets. Well, you also get a larger touchpad in the MacBook Air 15, and we've gone over everything else that's of interest in our latest Quick Look.

Check out the video below to see whether the MacBook Air 15 is worth the upgrade.