Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The MacBook Air 15 gives us a bigger screen without making us spend a lot more money

But what else does this new gadget offer?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you wanted a bigger screen for your MacBook, you'd likely have to spend the thousands of dollars that's required to get yourself a MacBook Pro 16. That is no longer the case, though, as now we have the MacBook Air 15.

With the same keyboard, build quality, and other aspects as a MacBook Air 13, you may be wondering what the differences are between the two gadgets. Well, you also get a larger touchpad in the MacBook Air 15, and we've gone over everything else that's of interest in our latest Quick Look.

Check out the video below to see whether the MacBook Air 15 is worth the upgrade.

HQ


Loading next content