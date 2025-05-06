The Macallan pays homage to Scottish artist in latest collection

HQ

Scotch whisky distiller The Macallan has announced a new collection that pays homage to one of Scotland's finest artists. The eccentric Charles Rennie Mackintosh is the inspiration behind the new The Tree of Life Collection, which looks to capture the artist's flair and offer it up in one of two different options.

The first is known as The Tree of Life by The Macallan and the second is dubbed Art is the Flower, and both are fancy and elegantly bottled versions of a 46-year-old single malt that was distilled back in 1979 and has since matured in two sherry seasoned oak casks in Speyside, Scotland.

The range is set to be highly limited with only 112 decanters available globally, and speaking about debuting this range, The Macallan's creative director Jaume Ferras added:

"The Macallan and Charles Rennie Mackintosh share a reverence for nature, a guiding force in artistry and craftsmanship and this is showcased within the Tree of Life by The Macallan across both releases. We have been able to take inspiration from Mackintosh's idiosyncratic depictions of nature and reflect this in the exemplary art of whisky making, creating two exceptional new whisky releases."

