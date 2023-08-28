Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

One Piece

The Luffy actor meets the creator of One Piece

The very popular manga/animé is about to become a Netflix series.

On Thursday next week, One Piece arrives on Netflix. The popular 106-volume manga has been turned into a TV series and the role of Luffy will be played by Iñaki Godoy. Now Netflix has released a video where he meets the creator of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, and it's a beautiful and emotional encounter that takes place when the two meet, which you can watch here.

One Piece is the world's best-selling manga, with over 516 million copies and the anime is currently up to 1072 episodes. The Netflix adaptation will consist of eight episodes and the manga's creator Oda is involved as a producer, so maybe we can hope for a series that is faithful to its model? We're keeping our fingers crossed.

One Piece

