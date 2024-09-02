The LPL's seeds are locked in for Worlds 2024

HQ

LPL, China's top-flight League of Legends Esports league, has concluded the furious domestic competition to determine which teams will be representing them at this year's World Championship.

Taking place in Europe, there are some slight format changes this year, which you can read about here, but in essence the LPL gets to send four teams, all of whom will bypass the first stage of the tournament and move straight to Swiss.

Representing the league are reigning champions Bilibili Gaming (BLG, 1st seed), Top Esports (TES, 2nd Seed), Li-Ning Gaming (LNG, 3rd Seed), and Weibo Gaming (WBG, 4th Seed).

Weibo Gaming have just qualified after taking down Jingdong Gaming (JDG) in a hard-fought Bo5 series that went to its fifth game, and they're certainly happy about it.

Whilst congratulations are in order for WBG, this is certainly a shock for JDG, as although the roster had some changes, last year's team won both LPL splits as well as MSI 2023, coming close to a golden road before being put down by T1 Esports.