The lovely tribute to Luis Enrique's late daughter by PSG fans at Champions League final

Luis Enrique became the protagonist in PSG's Champions League victory. Without a mega-star like Messi, Neymar or Mbappé, it was a triumph of collective work, compromise and tactical play, that was translated into a 5-0 win, the largest goal margin ever in a Champions League final. And all of that is personified in the coach, Luis Enrique, who lived a magical and emotional night, in which PSG fans made a heartfelt tribute to his late daughter Xana.

Ten years ago, Luis Enrique won another treble (league, cup and Champions) with FC Barcelona. A lovely image of that match was when his daughter, Xana, was waving a flag on the field. Sadly, Xana died in 2019 due to osteosarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

Luis Enrique, who was wearing a shirt showing a drawing of his daughter and the logo of Xana Foundation he founded, dedicated to give support to children and young people with cancer and their families, was emotional when he saw a tifo displayed at the Allianz Arena in Munich, showing a recreation of that scene, with Xana wearing a PSG shirt.

Asked about the banner in the press conference, Luis Enrique said that it was a very touching tribute, but added that "I don't need to win a Champions League or a match to remember my daughter. My daughter is always there, supporting the family". He added in an interview with Movistar said that he feels his daughter closer "in victory and specially in defeat.

Luis Enrique has always expressed this sentiment regarding the loss of Xana, but he emphasized again: "I feel it especially when we lose. It's about focusing on all the good things we experienced with my daughter, and taking the positive from the negative. This isn't the time to be sad or emotional. Xana will always be with me and with our family. It's about enjoying it."