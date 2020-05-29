The Lost Treasure update has arrived for Sea of Thieves

You're watching Advertisements

This week Sea of Thieves was buoyed by the Lost Treasure update, which brings a bunch of new and returning features to the pirate-themed MMO.

The most notable new features include a new checkpoint system, which should make some of the longer missions more manageable (after all, there's nothing worse than having to walk away from an extended adventure with nothing to show for it).

Lost Treasures also means Daily Bounties, plus there are one-off events coming up every Friday, so keep your ear close to the ground (or maybe that should be: keep checking your spyglass) for more details on that front. There's also the Reaper's Rewards event, which will offer players new emotes and more, and there's a State of Decay crossover called Blighted Bonus.

Head this way for all the patch notes. Alternatively, if you're waiting for the game to land on Steam, you'll find more about that by dropping anchor right here.